ICFF Preview: Freaky Design Videos

The Web site for the ICFF, the furniture fair opening Saturday, contains an obscure nook where designers can post videos. For the most part you’ll find the kind of boring, self-promotional stuff you might imagine: a glassblowing demonstration, Harry Smith of CBS testing out chairs, etc. But it also contains two seriously odd videos–strange to the point of disturbing–produced by Blu Dot, a Minneapolis firm known for sensible modern furnishings.