advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Hypnotic Friday Fun: Seaquence, a Virtual Music Ecosystem

By Cliff Kuang1 minute Read

You seldom see online web apps as beautiful and fun as Seaquence, created by Ryan Alexander, Gabriel Dunne, and Daniel Massey.

Think of it as a virtual Petri dish, into which you can drop creatures which you design. Each little antennae or wiggle you add to their bodies creates a different sound. Once you drop enough of them into the petri dish, you get an entire musical ecosystem playing an ambient soundtrack of your own invention:

It all sounds quite complicated, but that melts away when you’re playing with it, because the interface is lovely and the programming is flawless. And, at the end, you can send a link to your friends, so that they can hear and watch your masterpiece. Check it now!

[Via Creative Applications]

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life