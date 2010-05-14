Famous Designers You Probably Haven’t Heard Of, But Should: Robin and Lucienne Day

As if your design dance card wasn’t already full , there’s a film debuting tomorrow that should be on your radar, or at the very least, its stars should be. Contemporary Days: Robin and Lucienne Day Design the UK , is a documentary featuring the British design duo whose abstract, modernist design helped transform and uplift a post-World War II Britian.

With their focus on furniture and textiles, the couple appears to be like a British Charles and Ray Eames–they even designed similar-looking molded-plastic chairs. Like the Eameses, they also experimented with steel, plastic, and plywood, and designed their own textile patterns. Their Polypropylene stacking chair, designed in 1963, is said to be the best-selling chair in the world.

The couple worked together for an amazing 70 years: Lucienne died earlier this year, but Robin is still alive and will soon turn 95. The film debuts tomorrow night at 7:30 p.m. at National Geographic Museum’s Grosvenor Auditorium in Washington, DC. Lucienne’s textile work is also featured in the Textile Museum’s exhibition Art by the Yard: Women Design Mid-Century Britain, which also opens tomorrow in DC.

