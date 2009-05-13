E.U. Slaps Intel With Record $1.45 Billion Antitrust Fine [Updated]

Intel has been found guilty of anti-competitive behavior by European lawmakers, as rumors earlier this week suggested. The size of the fine–$1.45 billion–is the most astonishing among the punishments meted out to the chip-maker giant.

The European antitrust investigation concluded that Intel was guilty of abuses lasting more than five years, and had thereby been harming “millions of European consumers by deliberately acting to keep competitors out of the market for computer chips for many years,” said E.U. Competition Commissioner Neelie Kroes.

Intel must immediately cease any preferential rebates to PC manufacturers designed to make them favor Intel over rival CPU maker AMD, though it may still continue to offer normal business rebates within legal parameters.

The $1.45 billion fine is the largest ever levied by the E.U. against a single company, easily outclassing the $655 million Microsoft faced after a similar 2004 antitrust ruling. And it comes after some frantic last-minute lobbying from bodies like the Competitive Enterprise Institute to mitigate against E.U. action. According to the CEI’s VP Wayne Crews, the E.U. could make Europe inhospitable “for innovation” by pursuing such rigorous antitrust policies, and it shouldn’t “rejoice at this seeming triumph over American big business.” Lobbying like that sounds somewhat ironic when looked at in the light of the U.S.’s highly litigious corporate atmosphere, and rings hollow when you look at Europe’s high patents-per-capita statistics.

The E.U. deems that Intel was deliberately flexing its muscles to quash the business opportunities offered by a rival. On the playground there’s a word for that: Bullying.

