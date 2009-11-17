Vistaprint Disrupts a Six-Century-Old Industry

To understand how Vistaprint has become the world’s leading provider of printing services to small businesses , you need a brief overview of the printing industry.

Peoplebuy printing services because of price, convenience, and quality. Theycan easily compare printing companies across these dimensions. Andbecause printing companies depend on the same suppliers for printingtechnology, they eventually all look the same.

Winning this game has come to depend on scale. He who prints more and can offer a lower price and capture more profit. Other than that, commonly accepted wisdom says there are few opportunities to establish a sustainable edge over others.

Itis precisely when industry players and experts have arrived at such aconclusion that innovators can seize the advantage. When yourcompetitors think they have the answers they stop questioning how t odo things better. When they settle on “best practices,” when you hearthem say “this is the way things are done,” or “it has worked this wayfor years,” at that moment there may exist an opportunity to disruptyour market by breaking the accepted rules.

Asit turns out, Vistaprint‘s founder, Robert Keane, was a rule breaker.Keane applied a key strategy to find that unattainable competitive advantage. He refused to believe that printing is mostly a commoditybusiness that one can only win with scale and customer service. Instead, Keane decided to focus on process innovation.

Coordinate to R ise A bove the C ompetition