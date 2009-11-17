Vistaprint Disrupts a Six-Century-Old Industry

To understand how Vistaprint has become the world’s leading provider of printing services to small businesses, you need a brief overview of the printing industry.
Peoplebuy printing services because of price, convenience, and quality. Theycan easily compare printing companies across these dimensions. Andbecause printing companies depend on the same suppliers for printingtechnology, they eventually all look the same.
Winning this game has come to depend on scale. He who prints more and can offer a lower price and capture more profit. Other than that, commonly accepted wisdom says there are few opportunities to establish a sustainable edge over others.
Itis precisely when industry players and experts have arrived at such aconclusion that innovators can seize the advantage. When yourcompetitors think they have the answers they stop questioning how todo things better. When they settle on “best practices,” when you hearthem say “this is the way things are done,” or “it has worked this wayfor years,” at that moment there may exist an opportunity to disruptyour market by breaking the accepted rules.
Asit turns out, Vistaprint‘s founder, Robert Keane, was a rule breaker.Keane applied a key strategy to find that unattainable competitiveadvantage. He refused to believe that printing is mostly a commoditybusiness that one can only win with scale and customer service. Instead, Keane decided to focus on process innovation.
Coordinate to Rise Above the Competition
At the core of the Vistaprint strategy is a seemingly straightforward process innovation.This innovation broke an accepted rule traditional printers had assumedwas insurmountable: the cost of printing the short run jobs that smallbusinesses demanded was too expensive for small businesses to afford.
Sinceprinting economics are high on fixed costs – it costs as much to set upa machine to print 150,000 business cards as it does to print 1,000 –printers would have to charge exorbitant rates to the small businessesthat wanted to fulfill small orders.
So Vistaprint changed the process. It built software that only required print jobs to have the same physical format, which means they were the same size and paper type. Then they laid the appropriate individual business designs over a large, table-sized piece of print paper, as if it were one run. Bydoing this, Vistaprint is able to print a thousand sheets deep, cutthem into separate stacks and serve multiple clients at once.
For instance, when Vistaprint runs a business card job, it prints a thousand sheets deep and cuts them into 143 stacks. That allows them to print 143 individual designs 1,000 pages deep. That is equivalent to printing 143,000 business cards in one fell swoop.
This insight derives its power from a natural principle: whenyou coordinate uncoordinated things they become new, bigger things.When birds fly in formation they become a flock, fish become schools,buffalo become herds. Askyourself the questions below to see how you can coordinate somethingthat will change the status quo and allow you to work at a higherlevel.
1. What is the accepted way of doing things? What are the industry rules?
2. Are there efficiency gaps in the traditional process?
3. Is there a new product or service that my company can offer to shake up the market?
4. Is there a way to use current infrastructure or technology to offer this new service or product?