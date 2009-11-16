Sign of the Times: A Bong Fit for Mac Lovers

Honestly, we’re surprised that this doesn’t already exist: Tribudesign , a young Lebanese firm, has secured a distributor for White, which is basically a bong that looks like an iPod .

Maybe bong is too cavalier a word. It’s supposed to be a hookah, and it’s going to be distributed by Airdiem, a Parisian company that appears to specialize in high-end Persian smokers.

White is made of a palette that includes stainless steel, acrylic, and leather, and that’s more healthful because those materials are easier to clean and would thus produce less marijuana resin carcinogenic tobacco soot. Its slim design also makes it easily stashable. And if that isn’t enough, you can just throw it next to your computer in a pinch, and pray that the cops mistake it for a USB drive.

All well and good, but how does this thing to compare to Michael Phelp’s super-high performance ROOR?

