Women Who Tech Telesummit Today

Defying the stereotype that the tech world belongs to pocket-protector toting guys hooked on sci-fi and video games; hundreds of women are gearing up for the second annual “Women Who Tech” international telesummit on May 12 at http://www.womenwhotech.com . These are no ordinary women either. The participants are the cadre of women from around the globe who leverage their technology savvy to inspire change and transform the world.

Women Who Tech’s thought provoking panels (held by phone and the Web) offer the latest resources and tools for:

Launching Your Own Startup

Women and Open Source

Breaking Through the Digital Ceiling

Tech Marketing in a Recession

Social Networks and Diversity Barriers

ROI of Social Networking

Panelists include a “who’s who” of women on the forefront of social change and technological progress, among them: Joan Blades of MoveOn and Moms Rising, Allison Fine of Personal Democracy Forum, Shireen Mitchell of Digital Sistas, Lynne d Johnson of Fast Company, Amy Muller of Get Satisfaction, Charlene Li, Holly Ross of NTEN, Rashmi Sinha of SlideShare, Lisa Stone of BlogHer and more.

“Women have been at the forefront of developing technology before the days of floppy discs, CRT monitors and corded mice,” said Allyson Kapin, the organizer of Women Who Tech. “The Women Who Tech telesummit is for those of us who see computers as instruments of social change, not just hardware and software. It’s for women who are committed to applying technology in ways that engage people and advance our common values.”

New for 2009: Women Who Tech is organizing fun after-parties after the TeleSummit on May 12 in Washington, D.C., NYC, San Francisco, and London.

The Women Who Tech TeleSummit is made possible through the generous support of Rad Campaign, FreePress, Democracy In Action, Convio, Care2, Massey Media, NTEN and Network Solutions.

