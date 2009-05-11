How to Beat the Apple Tax

So you’re thinking about getting a Mac, but you don’t want to pay the “Apple tax” that Microsoft’s latest ads are always prattling on about. Here’s how.

Forget eBay

The days of deal-having on eBay are gone, thanks to higher fees, a glut of bidders, and bid-beating software that makes auctions into bloodbaths. Not to mention the diminished warranties, and the ever-present prospect of a PayPal dispute in the event that something arrives damaged. Stick with legitimate retailers who give you a one-year warranty, even on goods that are refurbished, reconditioned, or used.

Check the hot-sheets

Finding deals on Macs has become a cottage industry for a handful of Web sites. DealMac collects prices on computers and hardware, and you can get email alerts for the model you want. DealMac is particularly good for computer accessories and higher-end machines.

If you’re looking for the cheapest Mac possible, then you’ll want to check out LowEndMac. Breeze through the homepage to get a taste of Apple fanboy-ism circa 1999, or go straight to the deals page for a no-nonsense rundown of the cheapest Mac gear online. Some popular Mac specialty shops like OtherWorldComputing offer special discounts to LowEndMac readers.

Go straight to the source