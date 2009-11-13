Litl Video Tour: A Design Miracle, a Challenging Sell

“The idea for Litl really came watching my family use computers around the house,” says CEO John Chuang , a serial entrepreneur best known for founding and selling Aquent (aka MacTemps). People aren’t after hardware; they’re after content, and that content lives on the web. The best home computer, therefore, is one that comes closest to completely disappearing. Based upon that insight, Chuang took almost three years to develop the Litl, which begins shipping this week for $699.

Your typical computer is performance oriented–when’s the last time you saw Dell or HP advertising a computer’s user interface (which is ruled by Microsoft anyhow), rather than the processor speed or screen inches? The Litl is designed around how people actually use their computers in the home. As such, it’s not really a laptop or a netbook or even a smart TV. It’s a hybrid unto itself.

The computer they produced has no hard-drive–the idea is that youdon’t need one, since your average at-home computer user just needs webaccess for getting at their content. The OS, therefore, is dead simple,and utterly devoid of clutter–web pages each get a “card,” which youcan click on to enlarge. The case, meanwhile, is suited to calling upcontent, and then sitting back to consume it: There’s a traditionallaptop mode, and then it flips over to an “easel” mode, suited topassive viewing. If you need a bigger screen, the device has an HDMIjack, for connecting to your TV.

Onpaper, the Litl may not look like much–your typical netbook issimilarly powered, works offline, has a hard drive, and is $200cheaper. But Litl isn’t selling hardware specs; they’re selling astone-cold brilliant design. And to appreciate it, you have to be ableto play with the device.

But for now, Litl is only being sold online. And therein lies the problem. Without handling it, you’ll neverappreciate the thoroughness of the design language–the scroll wheel onthe laptop, echoed in the scroll wheel of the remote; the perfectlyweighted hinge which doubles as a handle and hides the battery; thesturdiness of the case; the brightness of the screen; the way thepackaging and branding looks domestic but not quite feminine; or eventhe fact that when the power pack is plugged in, a tiny, embedded LEDilluminates the dot of the ‘”i” in “Litl”.

The computer really does disappear in easelmode–you can barely see the keyboard behind, because of the black andwhite color contrasts of the case. All while occupying a tinyfootprint, meaning that you can set it down on a nightstand, a couch,or a kitchen counter.