Why HD? Watch This

If you’re like a lot of amateur home-movie buffs, you might have an older camcorder–say, Mini DV–and you’re probably debating about whether the upgrade to HD is worth it. A video that’s gone viral this week demonstrates the difference between your old standby and the newest high-definition video. Check out the clip below.

I-Movix SprintCam v3 NAB 2009 showreel from David Coiffier on Vimeo.

Of course, this is no mere mortal HD camera. It’s the i-Movix SprintCam V3, a super-high-speed broadcast camera that shoots up to 1,000 frames per second. But the resolution is no better than what you’d get in a lot of high-end personal HD cameras, like the cleverly-designed Samsung HMX-R10; you just won’t be able to record bouncing Jello with that slow-mo poignancy. (If you’re really into high-speed cameras but don’t want to drop five- or six-digit sums of money, check out Casio’s EX-F1 for under a grand.)

Even if the i-Movix isn’t going to be gracing your personal gadget arsenal, look forward to its deployment by HD sports networks for mind-blowing replay footage.

If this pro-level quality seems gratuitous, there’s always the $200 Flip Ultra HD camcorder, below, a diminutive gadget with a USB port built in. It only shoots at 720p, but it does have 8GB of storage on-board and HDMI-out for viewing straight to your HDTV.