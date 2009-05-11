Panasonic’s Would-be Roomba Killer Crawls Like an Inchworm

The secret of the Fukitorimushi–which roughly translates to “wipe-up bug”–is its coat of nanofibers. Developed by Teijin Fibers, each individual strand is 7,500 times thinner than a human hair, which, according to Panasonic, allows the Fukitorimushi to wipe up dust and debris that would be left behind by a typical wipe-down. The robot itself works like a cross between a housepet and a Roomba–it wanders around the house looking for dirt. When it finds some, the blue light up front turns red until the clean-up job is done. As Gizmag says, the device is cute–but only, perhaps, if you’ve got a Japanese sensibility. Which I’ve apparently got in spades, because I’d love to try one of these out. Sadly, for now its only a concept, though the device was trolling the grounds of the brilliant Senseware exhibit.

[Via Gizmag]

Related: Five Robots To Ease Your Domestic Chores