Man Ray: An Artist Any Designer Could Love

Man Ray has one of the coolest names in the history of art. However, he was born Emmanuel Radnitzky. He rejected his birth name moved to Paris in 1921 and became the sole American in the vanguard of Parisian Modernism. This transformation represented a conflicted identity and his deep desire to escape the limitations of his Russian Jewish past.

“Le Violon d’Ingres,” 1924. Rosalind and Melvin Jacobs Collection. © 2009 Man Ray Trust / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York / ADAGP, Paris.

Opening this Sunday at The Jewish Museum in New York City, is an impressive survey of Man Ray’s art. The show entitled Alias Man Ray: The Art of Reinvention includes a stunning collection of drawings, paintings, sculptures, photographs, “rayographs,” poetry, and short films. This work is evidence of a curious mind in the fast lane of continuous experimentation.

Man Ray is also an artist that any graphic designer could love.

“Lingerie,” print from the portfolio Électricité, 1931. Heckscher Museum of Art, Huntington, New York. Museum purchase with funds provided by Andrea B. and Peter D. Klein. © 2009 Man Ray Trust / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York / ADAGP, Paris.

His art is direct, raw at times with a pervasive sense of design. His photos of nudes are sensuous. His paintings are bold and poster like. His sculpture is provocative. Man Ray’s art simultaneously fits into the categories of Dadaism, Surrealism, and Modernism. There’s plenty of Duchamp, Magritte and De Chirico influence here but in the end it’s all Man Ray. Some of his most celebrated works are in the show.

Gift, c. 1958 (replica of 1921 original). The Museum of Modern Art, New York. James Thrall Soby Fund, 1966. © 2009 Man Ray Trust / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York / ADAGP, Paris.