Design’s Reach: Let’s Begin a Dialogue

Design. Everyone seems to know about it. Some discredit it as superficial, while others crave it as a lifestyle. Business can be perplexed by it or harness its power. Not even designers can agree on its meaning.

It’s no wonder the design profession can’t get its story to the world straight. It was much easier thirty years ago we could simply tell the story about our process of sketching and model-making that led to more beautiful and desirable objects. But now, any story focused on “objects” doesn’t begin to tell the story of design’s expansive reach… both outward to every aspect of our lives, and, most especially, inward to our hearts.

To begin with, defining “design” today is a real challenge. Perhaps this is because we, as a profession, have never taken the time to design our profession. By not presenting a clear definition to the world, we end up latching onto the term of the year. First it’s “Innovation.” Then it’s “Transformation.” Who knows what’s next? I’m not complaining, mind you. These are all meaningful and valuable terms. But why not simplify it all back down to the term “design?”

What I’m proposing is a more rudimentary and primal discussion. Designers embody a very special and unique confluence of culture, talent, thought, and process. Indeed, the interdisciplinary nature of design may be the reason behind the profession’s lack of coherent messaging. Design is not one single thing. It encompasses all of the above and more.

In truth, design is not about creating products or interactions. It’s not even about the experience of using designed objects. It’s about the emotion evoked by the design. But here’s the key–it’s not how you feel about the design, it’s how the design makes you feel about yourself. Does the Urbanspoon app on my iPhone make me feel empowered? Does impossible-to-open packaging make me feel like an idiot? For better or worse, the real effect of everything we design is emotion. When we truly understand this, we can focus on creating designs that make people feel good about themselves. Because these are the designs people love. They’re the designs people talk about. They’re the designs that build brands. By creating designs that make people feel better about themselves, we can extend the reach of design even further.

My goal for this blog is to begin a dialogue that examines and explores design’s reach. To get the conversation started, perhaps you could share an instance where design has made you feel in some way–good or bad–about yourself.

Read more of Ravi Sawhney’s Design Reach blog