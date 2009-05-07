advertisement
Never Before Seen Images From Terminator Salvation

By Mark Borden1 minute Read
TS-FP-00067.jpg

A T-600 Terminator in a scene from Warner Bros. Pictures’ action/sci-fi feature “Terminator Salvation.”

Terminator Salvation director McG dropped by the Fast Company offices in New York last night to talk about his upcoming film and the future of content delivery.

TS-FP-00076r.jpg

ESODIE GEIGOR-MOVESTRAND as the Transmitter Technician and CHRISTIAN BALE as John Connor in Warner Bros. Pictures’ action/sci-fi feature “Terminator Salvation.”

The love in the room spread all the way West to Warner Bros., which extended us an exclusive look at a photo gallery of choice images from the movie. As promised, we’ll continue to post more pics as the release date nears (May 21). Check back soon and often.
TSD-23816r.jpg

