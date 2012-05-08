What The Red Baron Can Teach You About Hiring Creative Talent

During World War I, German fighter pilots found themselves heavily outnumbered above the skies of France and Flanders. So, in June 1917, their high command did something radical. They combined several squadrons, each of which had planes of a distinctive color. They put them under the command of their most successful pilot, whose brightly colored plane had made him famous: Manfred von Richthofen, the Red Baron.

He didn’t expect them to fly as he did.

Von Richthofen was an unconventional officer. Scandalously for a German, he wasn’t interested in conformity. He was interested in effectiveness. He didn’t ask pilots to repaint their planes. He didn’t expect them to fly as he did. (The Red Baron wasn’t a particularly aerobatic pilot. He was just a really, really good shot.) In fact, he deliberately recruited several aces, including the flying prodigy Erich Löwenhardt, who had far more flamboyant styles than his own. The Red Baron’s pilots only had two instructions from their commander: “Aim for the man and don’t miss. If you are fighting a two-seater, shoot the gunner first.” How each pilot got the job done was up to him.

Von Richtofen’s band of aces tore into the Allied air forces all that summer and into the beginning of the next year. Their bright colors, individualistic styles, and innovative tactics earned them the nickname “von Richthofen’s Flying Circus.” By the time the Red Baron died, in May 1918, they had scored more than 300 kills against the formation-flying conformists in Allied planes.

A couple of years ago, IBM did a survey of 1,500 top CEOs around the world. Their message was consistent: They were facing a chaotic environment, and they had a firm belief that the thing their companies needed most was creativity. Of course, what the survey didn’t say is that most CEOs are far too busy to come up with any of this magic creativity stuff themselves. As is the way of CEOs, they delegate that kind of thing to people like you and me.

So now all over the world there are EVPs and SVPs trying to get their teams to think differently. The trouble is that most organizations spend a lot of time and money making sure that their people all think the same. They’re squadrons, flying in tight formations, valuing consistency and efficiency over individual flair.

When I ran a creative department, almost everybody was an ‘ex.’

For a start, they tend to recruit in their own likenesses. Recently, a division head at one of the world’s largest manufacturing companies told me, “When somebody walks into an interview, we can instantly tell whether they’ll fit in here. This is a company of several hundred thousand strivers from modest suburban backgrounds.” It seemed a world away from my experiences working in creative industries like advertising and design. They’ve always provided homes for individualists, hyper-specialists, and decidedly non-team players.

I thought of my own job, where I work with a guy who used to design Ferraris in a cave in Italy, an ex-quantitative analyst, and one of the world’s top harmonica players. When I used to run an advertising creative department, almost everybody was an ‘ex’: ex-animator, ex-fashion designer, ex-pyrotechnician. Why would you need two people who thought the same way?