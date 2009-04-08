Futuristic Installations for Chicago’s Millennium Park Unveiled

Chicago’s Millennium Park isn’t hurting for art installations, with a Frank Gehry-designed bandshell , a brilliant mirrored sculpture by Anish Kapoor, and elegant grounds landscaped by Gustafson Guthrie Nichol . But on June 19, the park will add a couple more feathers to its cap: Two pavilions, one by Zaha Hadid and another by Ben van Berkel of UNstudio .(Pictured below.)

The designs were just unveiled, as part of a series of events celebrating the centennial of the Burnham Plan–the urban design that shaped modern Chicago. Hadid’s design (below) has a signature techno-organic shape, covered in a silvery tent fabric. The van Berkel design (above), which looks a bit similar to Hadid’s Aqua Table, will be a flat canopy of plywood and steel, supported by scoop-shaped forms that offer views of the surrounding skyline.

Each one will cost $500,000–a mere rounding error compared to Kapoor’s sculpture, which cost a whooping $23 million. After a bit over four months on display, Hadid’s pavilion will probably be disassembled and shown elsewhere; van Berkel’s will be recycled. You can check out other events in the Burnham series here.

[Via Chicago Tribune and Bustler]