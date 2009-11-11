SightUnseen: Lifestyles of the Young and Designy

Today marks the launch of a new kid on the design-blog scene: SightUnseen , dedicated to the lifestyles and obsessions of designers.

The site was created by Monica Khemsurov and Jill Singer, two former editors at the hoary design bible I.D., and designed by Thomas Porostocky, another I.D. alum best known for his infographics for Good, Wired, and Seed.

The site’s a bit different from most others out there: Rather than documenting only new work, it’s dedicated mostly to the lifestyles of designers–that is, the stuff that inspires them; the stuff they buy; the insides of their homes, studios, and factories; and just plain-old goofs, such as Dominic Wilcox’s fantasy designs for celebrities.

Check it out–fun stuff for anyone interesting in peeking behind the often forbidding facade of modern design.

*Full disclosure, as a former editor at I.D., I worked with Singer and Khemsurov, and I also donated to their Kickstarter drive, which sought to raise money for the launch. Yes, the design-journalism world is very small.