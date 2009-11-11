Wonderwall’s New Godiva Outpost in Toyko

In Japan, Wonder Wall is the go-to firm for dramatic, big-ticket interior design. Their newest project, in Tokyo, is the Godiva Chocoiste flagship store in Tokyo’s Harajuku district.

The biggest draw is the second-floor ceiling, which looks as if it’s dripping in chocolate. The entire facade is open to the street, so you can see the simultaneously goofy and swank interior at once: patrons eat their purchases under the chocolatey ceiling while shop clerks scoot around the sleek space below.

Checkout Vidafine for more pics, and don’t miss Wonder Wall’s beautifully designed Web site.

[Via NotCot]