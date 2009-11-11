Geekiest Chic: Computer-Generated Jewelry

These pieces are cheap, compared to the custom data-visualization jewelry and furniture we’ve covered before–just $25 to $50 for a ring or necklace. And that points to a seachange in custom design. While rapid prototyping and computer modeling usually produces expensive one-offs, Nervous System is actually showing how those technologies aid in very small-scale production. As they tell Design Glut in a new interview:

What advice do you have for creatives going into business for themselves?

Jesse: We’ve just focused on doing things that are interesting,exciting and new. We’ve gotten our stuff out there and then let theblogs and press spread it.

Jessica: There has never been a better time than now to be out on yourown, as a designer or businessperson. It has never been easier to getyour product out there. Through the Internet, you can get exposed toeverybody at almost no cost. You can send your things out tomanufacturers and just get a couple pieces made by rapid prototyping.It’s easy to explore and see what it’s like to have a business, withoutputting in a huge amount of investment. People should just start doingit. Even if it’s just in their weekends or evenings.

Jesse: I was giving a talk yesterday at MassArt, and one thing theprofessor mentioned ties into that. In traditional manufacturing, thedesigner might get thousands of units made because that will bring downthe cost. Then you’re stuck with thousands of units that you have tosell. I’ve seen people at shows with ceramics they’ve gotten produced,and at the end of the show they just want to give them away. They’vealready paid for the thousands of them, and they just need to get ridof them. But now there are manufacturing technologies that allowdesigners to do small runs and not make such an investment. You canjust test out the waters–see what works and go with that.