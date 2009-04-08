Coachella Debuts Undulating Party Pavilion Designed by SCI-Arc Students

“Rock and Roll Fantasy.” Sound like a course you’d want to take? Last winter, a lucky handful of students at SCI-Arc–a legendary school of architecture and design in downtown L.A.–got the chance. They were tasked with project that would turn any architecture student a sickly green with envy: Designing a party pavilion that’ll debut at Coachella, the hipster music festival, being headlined this year by Paul McCartney, Leonard Cohen, M.I.A., and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs. The design that the students produced should hold its own. With an undulating lattice that supports a array of light fixtures, it will be unveiled on the festival’s opening day next week, April 17. We’ll update with pictures of the installation as we get them.