Nau Pop-Up Shop Is Serious About Sustainability

West-coast based clothing company Nau is opening a pop-up shop in New York for the holidays, and is taking the word “sustainable” to the next level.

Here/Nau/NYC opens Thursday in Soho, featuring its line of eco-friendly clothing. But what’s interesting about the store is that everything–apparel aside–has been collected from waste products in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Rolling racks have been constructed from old piping, wood, and wheels from an abandoned go-kart. A weathered ladder doubles as a shoe display. Tables made of cardboard and recycled metal stand as product displays. Gathered branches act as artsy ceilings to fitting rooms, which are veiled by coffee-dyed cloth. If I didn’t already know, I would have never guessed that these items had been scooped up from the streets in the past few weeks–the store looks clean and streamlined.

Gordon Seabury, CEO of Horny Toad, which owns Nau, said that New York is the market with the largest online demand for the brand, which made bringing the pop-up store to the city a no-brainer.

“From the product aesthetic, to the fashion, to the function, it suits this market,” he said. “We’re bringing sustainability to the consumer in an authentic way, and this market is ready for it.”

All raw materials used in Nau products are either renewable or made of synthetic polyesters created from recycled material, but are designed to be long-lasting and convenient. They use classic lines and colors to ensure that each item has a long life.

“If something is sustainable, but it’s cool for one season and then you never wear it again, you’ve negated the sustainability factor,” said Mark Galbraith, general manager of Nau. “It doesn’t have a useful life.”