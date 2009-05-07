Has Philippe Starck Jumped the Shark With His Home Gym Office?

Philippe Starck is the poster-boy of design excess–witness this hotel in Beverly Hills –but his latest work stumbles into self-parody. The project, “Home Gym Office” is an attempt to integrate gym equipment into an office environment. It’s a decent premise, but his statement about the work sets the alarm bells ringing:

Life is an impossibility carried out. Better perpetuate it. For this we have to love life, to love ourselves at least 15 minutes per day. At home, at work. A few exercises and a good position, elegant obviously

Okaaaay. But the work seals it. Though there are a couple clever features, the stuff looks “designy”, and some of it in the worst way–this stuff is pure Sprockets. Take this set of wrist and ankle bracelets. Maybe their a tad better than the puffed out, uncomfortable variety that bobs around on your wrist–but are these designed just for the sake of design? (Those metal studs are meant to be removable weights):

A wall bar for pull ups:

Weights:

That are stackable:

A workout bench: