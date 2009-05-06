A Portable, Rolling Home That Unfolds Like a Slinky

Like any desk jockey, we’ve got a keen interest in any innovation that makes hobo life possible. So we were impressed by the prototype WheelLY, a portable shelter designed by Zo-Loft Architecture. It puts your standard shopping-cart/single-person-tent setup to shame. The key piece is a central ring that can be rolled along the ground, thanks to a handy metal grip; you can put up to 250 pounds of stuff inside the ring. Once you’ve reached an amenable spot to settle, the hand grip becomes a brace for anchoring the rig, and the sides expand via neoprene sleeves–a little bit like a slinky. At full size, the shelter is 11 feet long.