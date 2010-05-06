Day One at the World Economic Forum on Africa

My first full day at the World Economic Forum on Africa starts off well. I run into John Ledgard by the elevators at my hotel. John covers Africa for The Economist, and is one of handful of people that I know here. Might be the last semi-familiar face I will see till dinner time. From here on out I will need to explain what I do and why I am here to a pretty diverse audience, few of whom will have any context for “design” much less for “frog design.” I better come up with a simple way to introduce myself or it will be a long day.

What is Design?

My first stop is a breakfast for the Global Growth Companies, a relatively new class of WEF companies of which Frog is one. GGC focuses on the next generation of business leaders according to the press release. While the traditional partners of the WEF are $5+ billion companies from North America and Western Europe, more than 2/3 of GGC companies are from emerging and developing markets (with the highest growth potential). The event is smaller than I expected, only about 30 people. But I am seated next to a finance minister who seems pretty progressive. He takes out a red moleskin notebook with the Woodstock logo on it. Perhaps there is hope for me yet.

Technology and infrastructure are the main themes throughout the discussion this morning. Even here technology and entrepreneurship are practically synonymous. Many of the business leaders at my table work in ICT (which stands for “information and communication technologies,” a term I am rapidly getting used to as it means the conversation has turned toward something relevant, as opposed to “mineral rights” or “ag processing”). But design is nowhere. Not on the agenda. Then a tech entrepreneur on my left pulls out an iPad. Hallelujah! Apple, the universal symbol of design has arrived. Four weeks after launch and the iPad already represents status here in Dar es Salaam. Everyone at the table wants a look. And people have a nice reference point for what I do.

Hot House Plants

The session is kicked off with general remarks about the state of the African economy. Much pride is taken in the “resilience” of the African economies in contrast to Western economies which he describes as thriving in a rarefied environment like “hot house plants.” The economic crisis of 2008 was a rude awakening for developed economies, whereas Africa is used to a rough ride. Another speaker, who runs a large financial services group in South Africa, points to Africa’s quick recovery as evidence of the stronger base that exists now as opposed to 20 years ago. And foreign direct investment to Africa recently exceeded foreign aid to Africa for the first time–a strange metric of reslience, if you ask me.

Mobile is the Hero

The metric that keeps coming up over and again in the short presentations this morning is 400 million–the number of people in Africa with mobile phones. Whenever people talk about entrepreneurship and innovation coming out of Africa they use mobile phones as the primary example. Not just people on the outside, but the community of leaders in this room. Speakers cite “pay as you go,” “M-Pesa,” and “mPedigree” as evidence of Africa’s ability to innovate for the rest of the world. Another describes the 1 million Internet bankers that her company serves in South Africa, primarily through mobiles. Her goal is to make her products more and more relevant to this mobile base. That is their primary engine for growth. She describes a new banking service they are deploying called “Cash Send” that is more than just a digital transfer. It is accessible to anyone, not just someone who is with her bank. And, more importantly, the funds do not need to be drawn out all at once. They can be accessed over time. So it can serve as a digital wallet of sorts.

From Bandwidth to Electricity

The conversation keeps turning to infrastructure as the biggest barrier to economic growth, with examples like shipping containers in Singapore with RFID tags that take seconds to scan. This requires bandwidth, something all of the execs in the room seem to agree is the critical resource needed here in Africa. Interestingly, an executive from a Canadian technology firm counters by asking the leaders assembled about the prospect of reliable electricity, particularly in rural areas of Africa. Bandwidth is not going to help you much if you do not have power! A second executive, this one from Kenya, describes how the municipal government of Nairobi has been unable to implement a viable waste management solution. Puts their fiber-optic dreams in perspective.

Outcomes Based

Not surprisingly, there is big gap between the growth agendas at the national level and the challenges of working with local municipalities, like Nairobi. When this gap is raised as an issue, the finance minister switches into language that could be pulled from the Obama administration–talking about a new approach that they are using that is “outcomes-based” and relies on “performance agreements” with local agencies. That language is met with some skepticism in the room. Accountability is a pretty tricky design problem, though I am probably the only one in the audience who sees it that way.