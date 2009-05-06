Amazon Introduces Big Screen Kindle DX, $489

Amazon introduced thhe Kindle DX this morning (not the Kindle 3 after all). The upgraded e-reader will set e-book lovers back a whopping $489. Amazon leaked the news during its own press event.

The Kindle DX is a-third-of-an-inch deep, about the size of a magazine. Clearly that’s what Amazon hopes you’ll be viewing on its 1200-by-824 pixel, 9.7-inch screen–though in just 16 shades of gray. There’s 3G wireless, as with earlier versions, to download content on the go, and the controversial text-to-speech feature is still there too. Native support for PDF documents has shown up, as expected. The Kindle DX’s battery will last for four days with wireless on from a single 4-hour charge, and two weeks with wireless turned off. That’s exactly the same reported battery life as the Kindle 2–which is interesting, since the larger e-ink screen won’t gulp down much more power, and there are no other extra power-drains. Looks like Amazon’s kept the battery from the Kindle 2 then, which is a surprise given all that extra room inside the DX’s bigger body.

There’s an “enhanced newspaper reading mode” which supposedly makes viewing a newspaper easier using the 5-way joystick. And Amazon even touts the device as a perfect companion to the iPhone, with the Whispersync link to the Kindle iPhone app. But the annotations feature we’d heard in yesterday’s rumor is just via the keyboard–looks like there’s no touchscreen, folks.

Does that add up to a device that will save the newspaper industry? The New York Times thinks so. As part of today’s announcement, Amazon is partnering with the Times, Boston Globe and Washington Post to offer the Kindle DX for a reduced price in exchange for long-term subscription deals.

The nearly $500 price point is a bit of a shocker. We suspected the DX would be expensive, but with the Kindle 2 at $360 that means you’re forking over $140 extra for bigger screen real-estate and more memory. The DX is essentially a bigger Kindle 2, with larger storage at 3.3 GB (that’s room for 3,500 books, up from 1,500).

Compare Kindle DX with Kindle Kindle DX Display 9.7″ diagonal e-ink Size 10.4″ x 7.2″ x 0.38″ Storage 3,500 books PDF Support native PDF reader Rotating Display 3G Wireless Books in Under 60 Seconds Text-to-Speech Whispersync Price $489.00 Kindle Display 6″ diagonal e-ink Size 8″ x 5.3″ x 0.36″ Storage 1,500 books PDF Support via conversion Rotating Display 3G Wireless Books in Under 60 Seconds Text-to-Speech Whispersync Price $359.00

