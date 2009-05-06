Living on 2,000 watts is harder than it sounds–that’s roughly a sixth of the average rate of energy consumption in America. * But GFRY Studio , a graduate course at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, challenged students to devise products for an ultra-low energy diet. Their solutions were displayed in Milan recently, and range from the abstract to utilitarian.

Cara Ellis’ Digeotruss Structural System, fabricated using digital routing, was used as the lattice for organizing the individual projects:

Bo Rodda‘s Active Cloud Lighting System would cut energy use by reacting to movement, throwing light only where needed–down a dark hallway, for example. Or, with the flick of a wrist, you could turn on a reading light:

Matthew Stewart designed a solar shade system that uses discarded wood, and a computer program that analyzes a building’s orientation and shape, to determine eqactly where shades would most reduce energy use:

Jungwhan Chei’s Deep Space Lighting is bendable, and customizable to varying needs:

John Kinstler’s Pyrodyne and Fuel Briquette Press Station turns organic waste into high-energy biogas: