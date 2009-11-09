Vistaprint: Completely Changing the Printing Industry

Robert Keane had one year to plot out his business. He went to INSEAD business school in France with the idea of an opportunity. Over thecourse of his one-year MBA program, during a class on new ventures, hehad a chance to lay out how he would seize it.

His business plan grew into Vistaprint ,the world’s leading provider of printing services to small businessesaround the globe. What started a “job” without pay when Robertgraduated from INSEAD in 1994, now, as of 2009, generates over $500million in revenue, produces 60% gross margins, and is transforming howsmall businesses around the world market themselves.

Whether Vistaprint will continue disrupting its competition and fulfill itsgoal of “building one of the truly revolutionary and sustainablebusiness institutions that emerge each decade, but of which there areonly a handful,” is still uncertain. However, it is trying to be toprinting what Ikea is to furniture or Southwest is to airline travel. But to understand how this company has soswiftly carved out a space for itself in an old industry dominated bybehemoths gives us valuable insights in how outthinkers disrupt their competition.