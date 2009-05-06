Eight Amazing Interactive Light Shows

Nine Inch Nails: Only (Live in HD) from WhoRu? on Vimeo.
Nine Inch Nails’ performs on a stunning interactive stage, a massive panel of lights that reacts to sound and the band’s movements. Created by Montreal-based Moment Factory, it was picked as one of the best projects of 2008 by Creative Review (check out the making-of video here). But Moment Factory isn’t alone in making amazing light and music installations.
This installation, by United Visual Artists, just wrapped up a stint in London:
Constellation from United Visual Artists on Vimeo.
This piece, installed at Tokyo’s Mori Tower, is titled “Contact”:
Contact at Mori Tower from United Visual Artists on Vimeo.
The live-action video for the band Battles is a personal favorite. The same piece, titled “Array” was just presented in Japan, as a public installation. Be patient–the lights and music sync beautifully about half way through.
Battles, Tonto from United Visual Artists on Vimeo.
This interactive screen was originally commissioned for a dance performance at the Tate Modern. It’ll be touring internationally in 2009:
Echo from United Visual Artists on Vimeo.
Also in London, a piece at the Victoria & Albert Museum by Universal Everything. The visuals react to a live musical score, randomly generated by custom software:
Forever at the Victoria & Albert Museum from Universal Everything on Vimeo.
Carsten Nikolai’s Syn Chron has a skin that lasers beam animations onto, in sync to the sounds:
syn chron :: carsten nicolai from bacteriasleep on Vimeo.
Last but not least, Obscura Digital’s recent show at the U.S. Mint:
