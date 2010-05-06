11 Ways You Can Make Your Space as Collaborative as the Stanford d.school

The Stanford d.school , which opens officially on May 7, is a space whose design has been refined over the course of six years to maximize the innovation process. Every wall , every nook , every connecting gizmo, every table, every storage cabinet , has been created with a grand, collaborative vision in mind.

Nice for them. But what about the rest of us, out here in standard-issue cubicle land? Are we all destined for subprime collaborative work lives because our office spaces and furniture are so numbingly left brain?

Not so, says George Kembel, the executive director of the school. Even if your company doesn’t have a few million to throw at making your space more innovation-friendly, there are things you can do to optimize what you’ve got. The d.school team sat down and brainstormed 11 great ways to transform your digs into a little hive of bubbling creativity–or at least a place that manages to capture the occasional good idea.

1. Start with what you have. “We started in a trailer,” Kembel points out, “with the ‘d.school’ as a sign on the table.” Kembel’s advice: Claim a space and label it.

2. Go to the people who are interested first. Form a crack team of true believers to spearhead your campaign. Revolutions start from the bottom up.

3. Empower your team to change their space. Somebody high enough up the food chain needs to defend this activity against facilities managers who may not be amused. Then, be willing to keep changing things. Try out different ways to configure space to see what works best.

4. Watch the behavior of the group and take notes. Have somebody in your band of innovators own this task. What’s working, what isn’t? “Try, reflect, modify,” says Kembel.