Quantum Light Lamp Is a Warmer LED, but Doesn’t Come Cheap

Just the other day I was moaning about the sorry state of consumer LED bulbs, and now Nexxus Lighting has released high-end LED unit that shines a more natural, warmer light than others available. Best of all–from a geeky point of view–it uses quantum technology!

The aptly-named Quantum Light Lamp mixes up two pieces of high technology: White LEDs and “quantum dots.” The white LEDs function pretty much as normal, shedding a bright white light that tends towards the harsh end of the color spectrum. But the grid of quantum dots modifies the color-temperature output of the LEDs themselves, as the dots capture and re-radiate the light at a different frequency. That pushes the color of the bulb towards 2700K–typically called warm white, and usually found in the lights used at home and in restaurants. That’s versus the 5000K daylight white found in hospitals and museums, and which is roughly what normal white LEDs provide.

All that high tech comes at a cost, though. When it’s released the Quantum Light Lamp, coming with standard Edison fitting, will roar in at a $100 price point–ten times more than a CFL and a hundred times more expensive than an old, if inefficient, incandescent bulb.

Not to fret, though, since there’s also a press release from Osram about their new LED tech. The company, who’s name you’ll likely see on at least one or two bulbs in your house, has been working on improving LED technology itself, and has come up with the Oslon SSL LED. It’s a new three-millimeter LED unit that’s efficient enough to spit out 100 lumens at one watt of power–that means just ten of them together emit light at about the same brightness as a standard 60-watt bulb.

Even better the units will come in a range of color-temperatures from ultra-white to warm white, so they’ll find applications in more places. Osram also points out that the unit’s small size is handy for lighting designers who want to optimize the form of lighting products–that should improve how the LED light gets spread around.

