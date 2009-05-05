Quick: Which state has the boldest architecture? Ohio didn’t roll of your tongue, did it? But Bowling Green State University, near Toledo, just broke ground on a new building by Snøhetta . And that’s on top of a slew of other works by contemporary masters, scattered around the state, including Coop Himmelb(l)au, Frank Gehry, Thom Mayne, SANAA, Zaha Hadid, I.M. Pei, Peter Eisenmann, Cesar Pelli, Robert Stern and Arata Isosaki; Rafael Vinoly is putting the finishing touches on an expansion of the Cleveland Museum of Art.

Snøhetta’s Wolfe Center for the Arts will be the new home of Bowling Green’s music and theater departments; it’ll also anchor the arts on campus, with theaters and performance spaces. Naturally, it’s a fairly large building, at 93,000 square feet, with a cost of $40 million. The signature feature will be a stunning cantelevered awning, which visitors approach via a gently graded, grassy ramp. (Ramps being Snøhetta’s signature.) The firm has been on a tear recently–they just won the Mies van der Rohe Award.

Coop Himmelb(l)au’s Akron Museum of Art was the firm’s first building in the U.S.:

Another first in the U.S., this time for SANAA and its ultra-elegant Glass Pavillion, at Toledo’s Museum of Art:

Frank Gehry’s building, on the campus of Case Western Reserve University (whose winding halls were incidentally blamed for a bungled SWAT raid):

Zaha Hadid’s Contemporary Arts Center, in Cincinnati:

Thom Mayne’s rec center, for the University of Cincinnati: