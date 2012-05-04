A Chair That Lets You Live The Hobo Life, In Style

We’ve all read that people used to be nomadic. Supposedly, we were happy then, when life expectancies were in the early 20s and mammoth blubber charred over an open fire was the closest approximation we had to prime aged beef.

If pulling out your own toothache is your idea of better days, then by all means, enjoy schlepping your Official Paleo Diet Cookbook in one hand and a spear in the other. And go ahead and pretend that, in 2012, a VW van without airbags or air conditioning still constitutes freedom. Me? I’ll side with modern creature comforts any day.

But I must admit, travel is an important aspect to the successful persona. What do I do when I want to get away but not look like I want to get away? How do I leave without looking like I left? How do I properly plan and accessorize my spontaneity?

By Bjarke Frederiksen, the wood and wool Nordic Nomad Chair is the perfect cross between hobo caricature and J.Crew’s summer collection, the must-have item to accentuate any Instagrammed sunset complete with Walden filter, or shots of myself looking at shrubbery contently. It’s like a La-Z-Boy that makes me look active and carefree–but not too active or carefree. It has just the right aesthetic to imply that I still showered this morning, and that the cut-off jeans are a once-a-year, borderline ironic extravagance–unless they’re in this year, in which case, of course I wear them all the time now that you mention it but I hardly noticed.

Frederiksen told me that the chair is “a piece of furniture whose functions are not static, but can be perceived as a continuous adaptation of ideological and functional resonance between product and user.” All I can say for sure is that, boy oh boy, this thing will look great with a linen shirt buttoned only halfway up–again, a once-a-year, borderline ironic extravagance.

[Hat tip: inhabitat]