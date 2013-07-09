Boosted Boards Amps Up Skateboards With Some Motor Power

Imagine a skateboard powered not just by your leg, but by an engine big enough to power it to speeds you might more likely see on a car’s speedometer. Sure, it’s not quite the hoverboard from Back To The Future, but the guys behind Boosted Boards have achieved a board that can get you places faster. Their hope is that it will be more than just the next step for skateboarding enthusiasts, but will instead become a viable way of getting around.

“Our vision for this is, ‘Can you build more sustainable transportation in general that appeals to a larger and more global client?'” says Sanjay Dastoor, co-founder of Boosted. The 12-pound boards can go up to 20 mph (a self-imposed ceiling they created for safety reasons) and cover a distance of approximately six miles on a full charge. And while it is motorized, they have kept it so that the ride stays true to the boarding experience.





Now, they believe the vehicle can help fill the void of what they call “the last mile problem” which is when you arrive at your bus or train station, but still have a small ways to go to get to your final destination. They see the handy Boosted Board as a potential solution. But at a cost of $1,299, it’s an expensive last mile. Time will tell just how cost-effective consumers find it to bridge that one mile gap.

But even that non-skating use is just the beginning of a larger vision. As Boosted co-founder Matt Tran explains, “further along, there’s obviously more accessible types of vehicles that you can build for our moms, or just for the more general population that’s not into the board-sport experience.”