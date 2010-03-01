Design on a Roll: Bread Chairs Perfect for Loafing (You Knead Some of These) [UPDATED]

We’ve seen chairs by Tokujin Yoshioka inspired by baking bread , and chairs designed be totally green and totally recyclable . So why not up the ante, with a chair that’s 100% edible?

Here’s Enoc Armengol, a talented young Spaniard, describing the Panapaati:

Panpaati. Every piece forms a living, organic, natural structure, which suffers the alterations on having interacted with the environment, humans, animals…This is food! It creates a vital cycle, which it’s born, lives, and dies without leaving rest.

100% alive matter. 100% biodegradable.

The work is formed by a set of common furniture, composed by two chairs and one table, these turn automatically into the core of a synergy of shared actions, both internal and external, that modify the initial form constantly.Somehow this installation can be a clear reflect from the actual society and production process.

Fast, and the short-time life of the current, almost ephemeral furniture. Nevertheless, these pieces can also be eaten becoming part of the living process.

Core 77, meanwhile, notes the references to Dali, Marten Baas, and Hansel and Gretel. All I can think of his Homer Simpson: Mmmmm, furniture. Aghghhghhghgh. Where’s the donut version? (Ed. note: Dough!)

[Via Core 77, which has more pics]

UPDATE: Via Yatzer, comes bigger better pics and a video of the process of making the chairs: