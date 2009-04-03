Design by Committee? Not So Bad If You Live in Jersey City

The stereotype about avant-garde architects is that they impose their will on a hapless and baffled public. Not so with the recent redesign of a blighted area of New Jersey’s riverfront. The plan was created solely from community input, using focus groups and surveys to determine what exactly they wanted out of a waterside idyll. Only then did landscape architects Starr Whitehouse and nArchitects, get to work. What they produced is a series of green spaces, linked by an “infinity bridge” connecting two major parcels of parkland.