8 Lessons for Creating Social Impact

Have “design thinking” and “social innovation” become permanently intertwined? You’d have to think so based on Tim Brown’s book and the prevailing discourse at any major design/innovation conference (SXSW, PICNIC, GEL, GAIN, LIFT). There seems to be a firm belief that you can’t establish any cred as a designer these days if you haven’t applied design thinking to a major social issue of some sort (health, energy, education…). Similarly, it would seem that social innovation (or social entrepreneurship) is hopeless without a designer at your side.

So I find myself in an odd spot as I board the 18-hour flight to Tanzania for the World Economic Forum on Africa. While I am committed to using my skills as a designer to engage in social issues, particularly health care, I am finding the discussions at many design conferences to be repetitive and naive. Yes, design can help. But can designers?

Unfortunately, designers tend to fall prey to ideas that are too attractive and we don’t generally have the patience for the lengthy process to see initiatives through to the point of meaningful results (particularly if those results run counter to our attractive ideas). I recently gave a talk in NYC (as part of Liz Danzico’s wonderful dot dot dot series for SVA) to communicate some of the challenges I see designers facing as they work in this area. I highlighted eight lessons I have learned from my experience on Project Masiluleke and other social impact partnerships over the last couple of years. Here they are in brief:

1. Undervalue Your Own Ideas. They may seem pretty clever to you, but chances are that they won’t work the way that you are imagining. Trust me on this one.

2. Don’t Pursue Perfection. Keep close to the messy realities on the ground. And test your ideas while they are rough (they will likely stay that way for a long time).

3. You Are Not the Only Creative in the Room. Social entrepreneurs are not only creative, they are fearless. You may find yourself struggling to keep up.

4. Your Perspective Is Not Automatically Unique. Research and empathy are critical to inform and inspire the design process. But it takes time to develop a viable perspective. You won’t walk in with one.