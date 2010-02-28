Staining the Glass House: James Welling Colors in Philip Johnson’s Masterpiece

Modernist architect Philip Johnson’s Glass House , located in New Canaan, Connecticut is known for many things, but color is not one of them. The structure’s angular black steel beams and glass walls renders it almost invisible, allowing the Connecticut countryside to slip seamlessly into the house itself, swallowing up the interior.

Inspired by the possibilities offered by such an iconic, minimal, yet easily-manipulated subject, photographer James Welling allows us to see the Glass House’s simplicity in a surprising new light by placing a series of color filters in front of the lens of his digital camera.

A new show at Regen Projects in Los Angeles features works which Welling shot at the Glass House from October 2006 to October 2009. A video entitled “Sun Pavilion” is named for another structure on the property, which Johnson also designed along with the house, which he built for himself in 1949.

In a sense, it almost feels like Welling has transformed the Glass House into an oversized prism, capturing the unique way that light could be refracted by such a unique configuration of glass walls–even though we have to rely on Welling’s clever, simple manipulation to actually see it.

All photos James Welling, courtesy Regen Projects

[Regen Projects]