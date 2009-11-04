30 Design Minds on Their Favorite Designs and How Design Should Evolve

Little & Co asked those luminaries two questions: “What single example of design inspires you most?” and “What problem should design solve next?” It’s great fodder for thought and inspiration–and there’s a couple heretical nuggets in there as well. For example, idsgn points to Edwin Chan, of Frank Gehry Partners, who had this to say about the current boom in “green design”:

As designers today, we should address the problem of how to reconcileour own survival on the planet with the quality of life we’ve beenaccustomed to. Nowadays there are a lot of talk or rhetoric out thereabout ‘green design’ or being ecologically conscious. Frankly speaking,I think that’s a lot of bullshit. In fact, it’s a little bit of a fad.There’s always been talk about [designing] energy conscious since the’60s, and to me the current trend is just a rehash of what’s been gooddesign all along.

Meh. I think the emphasis on measurable building performance and carbon footprint is pretty important, but hey.

newsletterPromo(“Technology”, “right”);

So far, ten of the interviews are live; two more batches are due on 11/10 and 11/20–including Paul Sahre, a graphic-design genius; Chip Kidd, the famed book-cover designer; and two of our own expert bloggers, Joe Duffy and Debbie Millman. Bookmark now.

[Via idsgn]