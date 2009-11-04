The Hills Are Alive, in Google’s Swiss HQ [UPDATED: New Pics]

There’s lots of perks at Google HQ out in California, but the design itself is a snooze . Things are a lot more interesting at their just-completed engineering offices in Zurich, Switzerland.

The common spaces are particularly zany, and they play off of lots of tropes of Swiss culture. Above: Meeting rooms in the form of ski-lift gondolas.

The library, meanwhile, is very ski lodgey:

The designers, Carmenzind Evolution (who also recently designed an office we just featured) say they undertook an rigorous study of “personality types, representational systems, values andmotivational factors.” Which I guess is Swiss for, “We tried to think of fun ways to monkey around.” The profusion of common areas–from a library to a games room–is meant to tap research (which we’ve noted here and here) showing that relaxation and water-cooler time is crucial in the innovation process.

Swank as these offices are, they’re still not even close to Facebook’s.

UPDATE: Looks like we’ll have to eat our words about the Facebook comparison. Arch Daily has secured more pics of the interior design, and it’s jawdropping. Warning: Prepare to be sickened with envy.