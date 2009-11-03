Soundscape of Immigrant Voices Shapes Exhibit at the Museum of Jewish Heritage

The view from the second floor of the Museum of Jewish Heritage at the tip of Manhattan is spectacular: It faces the Statue of Liberty, who lifts her torch over the harbor, close to Ellis Island, the first landing point for many immigrants to these shores. Overlooking that inspirational scene, a new museum exhibit captures those refugees’ voices as they recall seeing America for the first time, as well as the experiences that caused them to flee their homelands and the joy and angst their arrival hereengendered.

While the museum is designated as a “Living Memorial to the Holocaust,” the exhibit, “Voices of Liberty,” is not limited to Holocaust survivors. Voices of Rwandan genocide survivors, Soviet refuseniks, and others are also included, and some high-profile immigrants, among them architect Daniel Libeskind, HenryKissinger, and Dr. Ruth, share their stories.

Listen to Daniel Libeskind talk about first seeing the Statue of Liberty:

Andre Kessler, of Bucharest, Romania, arrived in the U.S. in 1951. He remembers the passage over, during which everyone was seasick but him. “I was always hanging over the railing of the ship,” he recalls. “They were always afraid that I was going to fall overboard, but it was the first taste of freedom.”

Celia Kener, of Lvov, Poland, arrived in the U.S. in 1949. She recalls the fear she had in her new land. “If I crossed the street against the light, I thought that I’d be punished or be putaway because I did something wrong and it took awhile for that to go away.”

JacquelineMurekatete, who arrived in the U.S. in 1995 from Gitarama, Rwanda, says her first experience of America was stunning. “It was a huge shock. Adjusting to living in a house, with electricity, with running water, with cars on the streets.” And, she says, “Ihad fears, actually, about how I would cope once I got to America. I didn’t speak the language. I didn’t know anything about the culture.”