The World According to Monsanto: Pollution, Corruption, and the Control of Our Food Supply

Worst. Company. Ever. That’s the inevitable conclusion in documentarian Marie-Monique Robin’s perversely fascinating investigation of Monsanto, the chemical company turned $11.7 billion agribusiness giant. She details how the astounding list of controversial products and environmental scandals in Monsanto’s history — PCBs, dioxin, Agent Orange, DDT, bovine growth hormone — is exacerbated by the company’s repeated choice to preserve sales over the public health and employ its outsize influence in government to shirk full responsibility for its actions. Even more disturbing, Robin argues, is the “new Monsanto,” which has wielded its global muscle and patent prowess to try and take control over the food supply. Given Monsanto’s ugly past, she makes clear that we cannot pretend that we don’t know what’s possible. — DAVID LIDSKY

