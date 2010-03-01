advertisement
IDEO Cofounder to Make Cooper-Hewitt the Design-Authority

By Cliff Kuang1 minute Read

Few people have résumés like Bill Moggridge. Soon, no one will. The 66-year-old Ideo cofounder is taking over directorial duties at the Smithsonian-backed Cooper-Hewitt, National Design Museum. His goal: turn the space into a resource for designers and design education. “I like the idea of the museum becoming an authority in the world,” he says.

