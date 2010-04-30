Storage Towers Show Innovation in All Its Messy Glory at Stanford d.school

Design students, who venerate the perfect objects created by their professional idols, forget that innovation is a messy, imperfect process, plagued with fits, starts, and failures.

A set of storage towers, custom-created for the new Stanford d.school, is designed to show off work in progress, and to invite passing observers to chime in with ways to make it better.

The towers, with feature open-sided shelves on wheels, can be lined up in the main studio area, to encourage viewing. “You can walk along and see what somebody else is up to, and build on the ideas of others,” says Scott Doorley, co-director of the d.school’s Environments’ Collective. “It’s like a gallery-meets-workshop mash-up.”

