Rides Like A Bike, But Folds Like Origami

You’ve got to hand it to Mark Sanders–a couple years back, he completely rethought the folding bicycle, producing the Strida , a triangular-framed wonder that looks gimmicky but rides like a dream . Now, he’s taken another go at the task. But the new, so-called IF MODE looks nothing like the Strida, and it works completely differently.

Usually, bikes have a double pronged fork in the front, for holding the front wheel, and double pronged rear stays, for holding the rear wheel. The IFMODE just has single arms supporting the front and back wheels; these are on opposite sides so that the bike can fold together into one slim package. And when folded up, there’s a handle so that you can roll the bike along rather than lugging it, as you usually do with conventional folding bikes. It even fits in a suitcase, and has a rubber, greaseless chain that won’t muck up your work pants. Preorders are available now, but at $2,579 the ergonomics, style, and bragging rights don’t come cheap. Surely there’s a cheaper, mass produced version with less-expensive parts on the way?

[Via Gizmag]