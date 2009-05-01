A 300-Ton Piece of Advertising: Too Successful?

The carbon benefits of mass transit are hard to deny: A motorcoach can carry over fifty people, and, in a single trip, take 50 cars off the road. So to advertise Sweden’s Flygbussarna airport-shuttle service, the ad agency Acne took a totally literal approach: They built a sculpture of a bus, using 50 destroyed cars. It now sits at the side of the road near Malmö Airport, and it’s backed by a Web site that calculates carbon savings.