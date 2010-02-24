Paging Philip K. Dick: MIT Develops Minority-Report-Style Floating LED Screens

Screens are everywhere. On our buildings . In our cars ( and outside them ). In our pockets . You know the drill.

But except for a few interesting projected interfaces, like Pranav Mistry’s SixthSense technology, the screens have been frustratingly grounded. Forget flying cars–where are our flying screens?

That’s Flyfire, a hovering, programmable swarm of mini-helicopter-mounted LEDs developed by MIT’s SENSEable City Lab.

The Flyfire canvas can transform itself from one shape to another or morph a two-dimensional photographic image into an articulated shape. The pixels are physically engaged in transitioning images from one state to another, which allows the Flyfire canvas to demonstrate a spatially animated viewing experience.

If this is the future of screens, the obvious question is, Where are the ads?

[Via BLDG BLOG]