advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Infographic of the Day: The Plot of Lord of the Rings

By Cliff Kuang1 minute Read
movie narrative chart

Randall Munroe’s claim to fame is XKCD, a Web-comic devoted to geekery which has a rabid following. Today, he’s scrapped the math jokes and dry wit for a massive infographic, illustrating all of the character interactions in Lord of the Rings, Star Wars, Jurassic Park, 12 Angry Men, and Primer.

The last two are visual jokes, but the first three are straight-up exhaustive catalogs of various plot turns and subplots. The X-axis is time; the groupings along the Y-axis denote who’s interacting with whom. For example, here’s a detail of the LOTR:

The Lord of the Rings

Best sure to check out the full-size version.

[Via Infosthetics]

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life