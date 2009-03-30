Let This Be a Sign: Artist Shawn Wolfe’s Blistering Commentary on Consumerism

Seattle-based designer Shawn Wolfe has built his career on cheeky and subversive work for MTV, K2, Sprite, Capitol Records and Old Navy. But at the heart of his self-initiated artwork is a critical and highly entertaining survey of consumerism. As he described his focus at the Y Conference this weekend: “Consumerism is how we choose what we wear or what we eat,” he said. “There’s no way of escaping it, but being aware is a good thing.” His carved wood signage plays on some of his favorite logo; here are some of our favorites.