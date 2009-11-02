An Ad That Won’t Make You Throw Up At 35,000 Feet

I hate flying! There, I said it. I dunno, maybe it’s the thought that I’m in a 95,000 pound metal tube that’s flying 35,000 feet above the ground. It just doesn’t seem right to me that something that large (and heavy) should be anywhere other than on the ground. Regardless, I do it — because I have to. And, unless someone knows where I can get my hands on a Star Trek Transporter, I will continue to fly — because I have to.

Although motion sickness really isn’t my primary issue, I do realize that for many people, it can be a big concern when flying. But, what happens if you don’t realize that flying makes you queasy? Do you have what you need before you get trapped in that metal tube for your several hour flight? Do you even know what to buy if you want to be better prepared.

The best remedy happens to be an over-the-counter product called, Dramamine. Here’s an idea for the manufacturer, Pfizer, to make sure that you know that.





Everyone that has flown at least once in their life, knows that if you feel your stomach starting to do flips while you’re in the air, there’s a fancy little bag stuffed in the pocket in front of your seat. Usually, the exterior of that bag has some basic instructions on how best to yak with minimal disruption to your neighbor. What if instead of instructions (because, really, we don’t need them), it was a message from a company that could help you avoid using the bag to begin with? (At least, the next time you fly.) So basically, Dramamine (or the company that markets said product) would work with a collapsible air-sickness bag manufacturer to brand the bag in the design of the convenient travel-size Dramamine bottle. The message on the bag simply states, “Never Leave Home Without It”, and suggests you ask your flight attendant for a complimentary sample.

Look, airlines are always looking to cut expenses. With that in mind, Dramamine would offer airlines all of the bags necessary for their flights at no charge. In exchange, Dramamine will be given the opportunity to promote their product at the right place and at the right time. Win-Win-Win.

About the blog: Who couldn’t use a hero in theirlife? You know, that special someone that comes in from nowhere toscoop you up in mid-air, right before you go “splat” on the ground …or rather … someone that lays their body on top of the nuclear bombto shelter the explosion that was seconds from taking out your lovelytown. Yeah, you know the type. That’s me! I’m the Idea Hero, I come upwith marketing ideas that save lives. Alright, maybe not lives, but Ihave been known to save a career or two in my day. This blog isdedicated to saving you (time, money, brain cells, embarrassment,etc.). Send me (dana@ideaheroes.com)your challenge, brief, chicken scratch, whatever and I’ll get allheroic and come up with your idea, post it on the blog and call ityours! Why? Because I’m your hero.