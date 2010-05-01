Chef Gras Shows the Tools of His Trade: The Kitchen Lab

1. SHAVE-ICE MACHINE

Gras uses his industrial-grade gadget for dishes such as shaved tuna, which he serves seasoned with only a touch of salt atop his version of tuna tartare. “It’s extremely light and cold,” he says. “It doesn’t taste frozen — it just melts in your mouth.” Similar models from Swan run from $1,200 to $2,000.

2. SHEAR MIXER

Usually found in chemistry labs, the Silverson L5M shear mixer ($4,985) is used at L20 to emulsify sauces. Gras had been using a Vita-Prep blender, but he wasn’t happy with the texture of the sauces. With the L5M, he says, “the tongue can’t feel any graininess in a sauce.”

3. PEELER

Gras says that one of the toughest tools to find in the U.S. is one of the simplest: a good peeler. He picked up this Zwilling for about 12 euros in Barcelona. “It’s better quality than you find in the States,” he says. “Maybe the peeler is the last thing people want to put money into. The ones here are very cheap.”